DHSK conducts awareness programme for health care of senior citizens

Speaking on the occasion, eminent cardiologist, Prof Upendra Kaul said, "To prevent and postpone heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure in the elderly is an important responsibility of the medical fraternity".

Moderating the event, Geriatric Consultant, JLNM Hospital, Rainawari, Dr Zubair Saleem spoke about the medical, social and moral aspects of ageing. Kashmiris is misplaced in their assumption that all is well with our elderly. He emphasized the need to involve a holistic approach to deal with the challenge that's usually ignored and buried under the carpet. He further said, "The initiative taken by Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir for the health care of senior citizens will provide health promotion, preventive services, diagnosis and management of geriatric medical problems across all the district hospitals of Kashmir."