DHSK nominates Nodal Officer for Geriatric Medicine

Dr. Zubair, a noted Geriatrician and I/C Department of Geriatric Medicine, JLNM Hospital, besides specialising in Geriatric Medicine, is Fellow of Geriatric Society of India, Member American Geriatric Society and Member Geriatric Orthopedic Society of India. He has attended several trainings and workshops and done Certificate Courses in Geriatric Medicine and Gerontology. He also has vast expertise in providing home-based care and Tele-health facilities as per Geriatric Medicine protocol for older adults.

DHSK has directed Dr Zubair to accompany the team appointed by Director Health Services, Kashmir for establishing Geriatric, Pain and Palliative Care centers in various hospitals of Kashmir Division.