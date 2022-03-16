DHSK nominates Nodal Officer for Geriatric Medicine

Srinagar, Mar 16: Reiterating its commitment for extending exclusive health care facilities to senior citizens of Kashmir Division, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir nominated Dr. Zubair Saleem as Geriatric Medicine Nodal Officer.
Dr. Zubair, a noted Geriatrician and I/C Department of Geriatric Medicine, JLNM Hospital, besides specialising in Geriatric Medicine, is Fellow of Geriatric Society of India, Member American Geriatric Society and Member Geriatric Orthopedic Society of India. He has attended several trainings and workshops and done Certificate Courses in Geriatric Medicine and Gerontology. He also has vast expertise in providing home-based care and Tele-health facilities as per Geriatric Medicine protocol for older adults.
DHSK has directed Dr Zubair to accompany the team appointed by Director Health Services, Kashmir for establishing Geriatric, Pain and Palliative Care centers in various hospitals of Kashmir Division.
In a span of less than 15 days, DHSK has organised an awareness workshop for senior citizens and has so far trained 30 doctors of various hospitals of Kashmir Division about recent advances in Geriatric Medicine. The training of physiotherapists and paramedics is going on fast track basis.
Pertinently, the program of DHSK for establishing Geriatric, Pain and Palliative Care Centers at District Hospitals and other health centers and providing home-based care and Tele-health facilities to senior citizens in remote areas has been appreciated by several senior citizens forums and pensioners associations.