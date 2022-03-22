Dilapidated house collapses at Safa Kadal

Srinagar, Mar 22: A dilapidated house collapsed in Safa kadal area of Downtown on Tuesday morning.
Locals said that they heard a bang and they rushed out of their houses.
“There are a lot of old structures here. We feared loss of lives and injuries but luckily this house was empty. Soon police and teams of emergency services reached the spot to assess the situation,” said Asif Ahmed, a local.
To mention, the Downtown area is a hub of old structures with people fearing the collapse of these dilapidated structures.
Rashid Khan, Adjutant with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said that their team reached the spot as soon as they got the news of the incident.
“There were rumors that some non-locals were putting up in the structure and we launched rescue operation. Luckily the house was empty and there was no loss of life. We had taken our equipment and SDRF team so that we could be well prepared in case of any issue,” Khan said.
The officials said that teams of Fire and emergency, Police and SMC came on the spot to assess the situation on ground.
Many locals in the area said that dilapidated structures pose a threat to lives in the area. They said a proper survey should be conducted so that such houses will be demolished and residents won’t put up in them.
“Downtown and particularly Shahar-e-Khas is full of such dilapidated structures. These structures can lead to a major accident sometime. District administration should carry out a survey so that this issue can be addressed. Today the house was empty but the same won’t be true every time. We have to take these issues seriously before it is too late,” said Abdul Basit, a local from the area.