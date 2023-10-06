Dilapidated Khanyar-Nowpora road takes toll on commuters

Srinagar, Oct 6: Commuters have expressed strong resentment against the failure of authorities to undertake repairs of Khanyar-Nowpora road.
The vital road was dug up several months ago for laying drainage pipes. “Despite the passage of a long time, the road is yet to be repaired. We are facing a tough time while commuting through this area. Uneven surfaces cause massive traffic jams on the route,” said Manzoor Ahmad, a local from Khanyar.
The residents said that after completion of drainage and other projects, roads in Downtown, including Khanyar locality, have been left in dilapidated condition.
“Even manholes have been kept uncovered at several places. This can cause accidents,” said Sajad Ahmad, a local.
The commuters said that the issue is hampering vehicular movement. They said dilapidated roads damage vehicles due to bumpy roads.
“There are huge potholes on the road. Spots where the drainage work is done are worst affected. We want authorities to fix the issue without any delay,” said a commuter.
Residents of Khayam also echoed similar complaints. They said the road from Munwarabad Chowk to Khayam was dug up for laying drainage pipes. “Even after the passing of several months, the road hasn’t been macadamised. This hinders vehicular and pedestrian movement. We urge concerned authorities to look into the matter,” they said.
Greater Kashmir did a series of stories on the issue, and officials said that since they have completed many projects in the city center, their focus will be now shifted towards downtown, especially roads.
They said many development projects, including road projects, have started downtown, and these roads will be fixed soon.