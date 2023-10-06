Dilapidated Khanyar-Nowpora road takes toll on commuters

The vital road was dug up several months ago for laying drainage pipes. “Despite the passage of a long time, the road is yet to be repaired. We are facing a tough time while commuting through this area. Uneven surfaces cause massive traffic jams on the route,” said Manzoor Ahmad, a local from Khanyar.

The residents said that after completion of drainage and other projects, roads in Downtown, including Khanyar locality, have been left in dilapidated condition.