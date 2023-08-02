Dilapidated Mehjoor Nagar-Rambagh road irks residents

Srinagar, Aug 2: The residents of Mehjoor Nagar and its adjoining areas including Padshahi Bagh, and Ram Bagh have resented the dilapidated condition of bund.
They said a few days back, one part of the bund was macadamised while the left part was left untouched.
“We hoped that the left part of the road would also be macadamised as it witnesses a huge rush of vehicles, but to our surprise, it was untouched,” the locals told news agency Kashmir News Trust.
The road connects multiple areas. “This road was macadamised around eight years ago. No attention had been paid to this road despite being of vital importance. Drivers find it very difficult to ply on this road due to potholes,” they said.
They appealed to authorities to look into the matter at the earliest.