Dilapidated Munwarabad-Khayam road hampers vehicular movement

Commuters expressed resentment against authorities for leaving the stretch in dilapidated condition after laying of drainage pipes. “It is ironic that concerned authorities have left the road unattended with potholes and open manholes. Many vehicles have been damaged after passing through Munwarabad and Khayam stretch,” said Abdul Hamid, a commuter.

At Munwarabad, many vehicles were stranded on uneven surfaces. “Who is responsible if any mishap occurs due to dilapidated roads? Authorities have neglected the safety of commuters. Concerned contractors are hardly reprimanded for failing to repair the roads,” said Ghulam Ahmad, a commuter.