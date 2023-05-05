Dilapidated Munwarabad-Khayam road hampers vehicular movement

Srinagar, May 5: Dilapidated stretch of road from Munwarabad to Khayam area here creates traffic jams at peak hours on the vital stretch.
Commuters expressed resentment against authorities for leaving the stretch in dilapidated condition after laying of drainage pipes. “It is ironic that concerned authorities have left the road unattended with potholes and open manholes. Many vehicles have been damaged after passing through Munwarabad and Khayam stretch,” said Abdul Hamid, a commuter.
At Munwarabad, many vehicles were stranded on uneven surfaces. “Who is responsible if any mishap occurs due to dilapidated roads? Authorities have neglected the safety of commuters. Concerned contractors are hardly reprimanded for failing to repair the roads,” said Ghulam Ahmad, a commuter.
Commuters said the road at Nowpora is dotted with potholes resulting in traffic jams. “This road has caved in at many places. Today a load carrier auto turned turtle are passing through an uneven road.
Concerned authorities have endangered the lives of commuters by failing to repair the road,” they said.
They appealed to the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to look into the matter.