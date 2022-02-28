Dilapidated patch on Jehangir Chowk- Rambagh flyover poses risk of major accident

Risk of accidents increases during night time when the visibility of these potholes is very less and drivers lose control when they drive into these potholes at high speed.

“The other night I was on my way home and was driving towards Jehangir Chowk when I had to put sudden brakes on my car and was about to collide with the sides of the flyover,” says Arshid Bhat, a resident of Gaw Kadal. He says he was driving at the speed of 65-kms-per-hour.