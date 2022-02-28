Dilapidated patch on Jehangir Chowk- Rambagh flyover poses risk of major accident

Srinagar, Feb 28: The flyover connecting Jehangir Chowk to Rambagh was built to ease the travel and get rid of the traffic gridlock in the city. However, the surface of the 2.5 KM stretch is potholed at many places including a dilapidated patch near Iqra Masjid.
These potholes pose a threat of accidents on the flyover as vehicles are often speeding on the four-lane expressway and drivers have to apply sudden brakes or change lanes to bypass the dilapidated patch. Risking collision with other speeding vehicles coming from behind or the sidewalls of the flyover itself.
Risk of accidents increases during night time when the visibility of these potholes is very less and drivers lose control when they drive into these potholes at high speed.
“The other night I was on my way home and was driving towards Jehangir Chowk when I had to put sudden brakes on my car and was about to collide with the sides of the flyover,” says Arshid Bhat, a resident of Gaw Kadal. He says he was driving at the speed of 65-kms-per-hour.
The J&K Era that constructed the flyover in 2019 said it will repair the dilapidated stretch and “make sure that no untoward incidents take place.”