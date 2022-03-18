Dilapidated patch, potholes on JCRB flyover increase risk of major accidents

A motorist told Greater Kashmir that these potholes are so big that they pose risk of major accidents “Vehicles are often seen speeding on the four-lane expressway and drivers have to apply sudden brakes or change lanes while trying to bypass the dilapidated patch. Risking collision with other speeding vehicles coming from behind or the sidewalls of the flyover itself,” he said.

He said, risk of accidents increases during night time when the visibility of these potholes is very less and “drivers lose control when they drive into these potholes at a high speed.”