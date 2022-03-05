Dilapidated road at Mandir Bagh takes toll on residents

Srinagar, Mar 5: Dilapidated road at Mandir Bagh area here is taking a heavy toll on residents who accuse concerned authorities of neglecting their area.
As per locals, the road has been in dilapidated condition for over a year now. “Even after raising the issue with concerned authorities, no action has been initiated yet”, they said.
The locals said the road was damaged when Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) laid concrete pipes for drainage purposes last year. “They left the residents in a high and dry situation by keeping the road in dilapidated condition,” they said.
“It is like a curse on the people of this area which is just adjacent to the city centre Lal Chowk. Even the roads in far-flung areas are much better,” said a resident.
“The dilapidated road is a nightmare for pregnant ladies and other ailing patients,” a local said.
“The untended road results in so much shaking of the car that not only the vehicles but those sitting inside are affected,” a female resident said.
Khan Sahil, another resident, said his mother had undergone a head surgery a few months back. “We have still not brought her home as approach road to our house is dilapidated. We need to take her for a check-up twice a week so we have kept her at our relative’s house in other locality,” Khan said.
Commissioner SMC, Athar Aamir said he is not sure if the road is in the programme of macadamisation for this year. “If it is in the list, the macadamisation would start once the weather gets better…if it is not, then I will look into the matter,” he added.