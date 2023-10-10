Dilapidated road at Nowgam Chowk poses risk of accidents

Srinagar, Oct 10: Commuters have expressed concern over dilapidated road at Nowgam Chowk saying it poses risk of accidents.
A delegation of commuters told Greater Kashmir that the road around Nowgam Chowk is in dilapidated condition. They said that the road near the under-construction Nowgam flyover is full of potholes hampering traffic movement.
“It has been months now that the road is in dilapidated condition. Commuters face a lot of hardships as the road is full of potholes that end up hindering smooth traffic movement,” said Irshad Ahmad, a commuter.
The commuters said that despite the road catering to a huge traffic influx, authorities are not fixing it.
“The bumpy road is full of potholes posing a risk of accidents. The Nowgam road is already prone to deadly accidents, and the bad road condition is adding to it. During rainy days, the road turns into a cesspool, and it gets very risky for two-wheelers,” said another commuter.
The commuters said that their vehicles are getting damaged while plying on the road. They said the movement of emergency service vehicles also gets hindered due to the issue. They appealed to the concerned authorities to fix the road so that risk-free smooth traffic flow can be ensured.