Dilapidated road at Nowgam Chowk poses risk of accidents

A delegation of commuters told Greater Kashmir that the road around Nowgam Chowk is in dilapidated condition. They said that the road near the under-construction Nowgam flyover is full of potholes hampering traffic movement.

“It has been months now that the road is in dilapidated condition. Commuters face a lot of hardships as the road is full of potholes that end up hindering smooth traffic movement,” said Irshad Ahmad, a commuter.