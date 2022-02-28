Dilapidated road, defunct drainage system irk Dairwani residents

Srinagar, Feb 28: Residents of Dairwani Batamaloo have expressed resentment against dilapidated road and defunct drainage system.
The road connecting the locality and its adjacent areas with main road Moominabad is in dilapidated giving a tough time to locals and commuters.
Potholes dotting this interior road force drivers to ply at snail's pace.
“Recently, authorities asked us to wait for repairing the road as some department was scheduled to construct a drainage system on roadside. Despite passing of many months, nothing has been done,” said Tariq Ahmad Bhat, member of core group committee of Mohalla Dairwani.
"Due to potholes, accidents frequently occur on the road. The vital road turns into a cesspool after rains,” the residents said.
Locals said that this interior road is not meant for plying of public transport. “However, some mini buses ply from here. We have brought this grievance in notice of authorities” they said.
They said that the road is currently waterlogged as after recent snowfall and rains.
Bashir Ahmad Bhat, a local said that the problem is compounded by defunct drainage system. “The UEED recently sent a team to clean the drain. We just saw them opening cover of manholes but nothing has been done to clean it,” he added.
He added that during summer, dust emanates from the road and enters residential houses. "Our vehicles have suffered damages due to bad condition of the road," they said.
Locals said that the conductors installed at PDD poles often fall down. “Recently, a conductor fell on a local resident namely Riyaz Ahmad who got injured. Often these conductors get damaged and local population has to bear expenses for new purchases,” said Abdul Raheem, executive member of core group committee Mohalla Dairwami.
“Recently some cables of PDD transformer got damaged and locals had to collect money to buy new cables as PDD refused to replace them,” Raheem added.
The locals appealed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Aijaz Assad to visit the area to take firsthand account of the civic issues and get them redressed at earliest.