Dilapidated road, defunct drainage system irk Dairwani residents

The road connecting the locality and its adjacent areas with main road Moominabad is in dilapidated giving a tough time to locals and commuters.

Potholes dotting this interior road force drivers to ply at snail's pace.

“Recently, authorities asked us to wait for repairing the road as some department was scheduled to construct a drainage system on roadside. Despite passing of many months, nothing has been done,” said Tariq Ahmad Bhat, member of core group committee of Mohalla Dairwani.