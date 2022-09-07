Dilapidated road irks residents of Gul Colony

Srinagar, Sep 7: Residents of Gul Colony Umarabad Sector 9 in Shalteng area here have expressed resentment against dilapidated road in the locality.
A delegation of residents led by Chairman Masjid Gul opposite Hokersar said the condition of the road leading to their locality is so bad that inhabitants face problems to walk on it.
“Due to dilapidated road, the residents, especially women, children and aged are unable to walk on the uneven surface. During rains, the road turns into marsh and get waterlogged. Students face problems boarding school buses and vans on main road. It is a nightmare for us,” they said.
“We had approached the City Roads Division to repair the road. They had floated tenders and allotted work to a contractor two months ago. Ironically work on the road is yet to start. We make a fervent appeal to senior officers to look into the matter and direct the concerned to start repairs of the road,” they added.