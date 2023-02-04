Dilapidated road makes lives of Mirabad residents miserable

Srinagar, Feb 4: Residents of Mirabad lane 3 of Batamaloo locality here have expressed resentment against failure of authorities to undertake repairs of dilapidated road there.
A delegation from the area said the dilapidated road is taking a toll on locals. “The road was dug up over four years ago for the construction of drainage system. Even after construction of drainage system, the roads haven’t been repaired or macamadised,’ said Riyaz Ahmad Dar, a resident
“During rains, the road turns muddy making it difficult for people to venture out. We make a fervent appeal to concerned authorities to look into the matter and repair and level the lanes to at least let us walk properly,” Farooq Mir, a resident.
Other residents including Prof Bashir Ahmad Sheikh and Muhammad Amin said the dilapidated road has made the lives of inhabitants miserable. They said dust emanating from the road has led to health issues with residents. The locals appeal to concerned authorities to look into the issue and repair the road at earliest.