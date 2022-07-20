Dilapidated road pesters Sonwar inhabitants

“The area has a footfall of students as a Girl's Hr. Sec School is located in the area and students are also suffering. There is risk of accidents as these students commute via two-wheelers,” said another local. An official said that tenders were also floated last year to take up the macadamisation of the road but the work did not start.

An official informed that “there were two projects which were allotted to a contractor. One project at Dalgate was completed while this project is yet to start. We have sent the file for the official approval and the work will start soon,” said the official.