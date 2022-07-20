Dilapidated road pesters Sonwar inhabitants

Srinagar, July 20: The residents of Sonwar locality are aghast over failure of authorities to undertake repairs of road there.
They said that despite passing of several years, macadamisation of road has not been taken up which has created issues for the locals.
The locals said that since 2014, the condition of the road at Sonwar from Banamsar to Palpora Sonwar is bad.
“We have reached out to officials from all concerned departments but nothing has been done so far. We cannot move out during downpour. This road turns into cesspool during rains and snow. The patients, students, and office-goers in our area face problems while moving out. The road is full of potholes and authorities are not paying heed to the issue,” said Zahoor Ahmed, a resident of the area.
They said the vehicle owners of the area have to make continuous repairs to their vehicles as the road condition has affected the conditions of their vehicles.
“The area has a footfall of students as a Girl's Hr. Sec School is located in the area and students are also suffering. There is risk of accidents as these students commute via two-wheelers,” said another local. An official said that tenders were also floated last year to take up the macadamisation of the road but the work did not start.
An official informed that “there were two projects which were allotted to a contractor. One project at Dalgate was completed while this project is yet to start. We have sent the file for the official approval and the work will start soon,” said the official.