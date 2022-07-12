Dilapidated road stretch at Mufti Bagh irks locals

"Despite passing of several years, the road has not been repaired. We want authorities to repair the road without any delay," said Shahid Ahmad a local. The locals said that the potholes in the road turn into cesspool during rains and they are facing inconvenience to move out.

"Our houses are full of dust due to this dilapidated road. Waterlogging during rains causes other problems there. The road is not suitable to commute as the condition has turned worse after years of negligence," said another local. The commuters said that their vehicles are damaged while traveling the road. “Our vehicles need service after every month due to bad condition of the road. It is inconvenient to drive on bumpy road which is full of potholes,” said Irfan Ahmed, a commuter.