Dilapidated road takes toll on Lal Bazar inhabitants

Srinagar, Oct 26: Residents of Lanker Lane at Lal Bazar locality here have decried failure of authorities to repair dilapidated road in the area.

A delegation from the area said that said the roads in the area have not been repaired or macadamised from last over a decade. “Ironically only our area has been neglected on the developmental front while roads in adjoining areas have been macadamised,” they said.