Dilapidated road takes toll on Mirabad residents

A delegation of aggrieved residents said the dilapidated road is taking a toll on locals and has made their lives miserable.

The residents said the road was dug up over five years ago for the construction of a drainage system. “It is ironic that even after construction of the drainage system, the road hasn’t been repaired or macamadised,’ said Riyaz Ahmad Dar, a resident

Dar said during rains, the road turns muddy making it difficult for locals to venture out. He said dust emanating from the dilapidated road is taking a toll on the health of inhabitants.