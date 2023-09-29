Dilapidated road takes toll on Mirabad residents

Srinagar, Sep 28: Residents of Mirabad lane 3 of Batamaloo locality here have expressed strong resentment against failure of authorities to undertake repairs of dilapidated road there.
A delegation of aggrieved residents said the dilapidated road is taking a toll on locals and has made their lives miserable.
The residents said the road was dug up over five years ago for the construction of a drainage system. “It is ironic that even after construction of the drainage system, the road hasn’t been repaired or macamadised,’ said Riyaz Ahmad Dar, a resident
Dar said during rains, the road turns muddy making it difficult for locals to venture out. He said dust emanating from the dilapidated road is taking a toll on the health of inhabitants.
“It is injustice to us that while roads of other colonies have been repaired and macadamised, our road has been left out. We have been apprising concerned authorities about the matter but our pleas to repair the road met with deaf ears. Are we not part of Srinagar,” Dar asked.
Dar said the residents have decided to take legal recourse as the authorities have failed to repair the road. “Our area has been totally neglected on the developmental front. We make a fervent appeal to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to look into the matter.