Dilapidated road takes toll on Sonwar inhabitants

“Pedestrians and commuters are facing huge problems due to dilapidated road. We reached out to officials from SMC and R&B departments but nothing has been done so far. I have a patient on oxygen support at home. It is horrible to commute when we have to take her for checkups to hospital. The road is full of potholes and authorities are not paying heed to the issue,” said Hilal Ahmed, a local.

The residents said that the area has a footfall of students as a school is located in the area. “Students face tough time to travel to their school due to dilapidated road,” locals said.