Dilapidated road takes toll on Sonwar inhabitants

Srinagar, May 30: Residents of Sonwar locality have expressed resentment against dilapidated road in the area.
The residents said that despite passing of several years, macadamisation of the road has not been taken up creating problems for locals.
The locals informed that since 2014, condition of the road has deteriorated. They said the road from Banamsar to Palpora Sonwar is dotted with potholes.
“Pedestrians and commuters are facing huge problems due to dilapidated road. We reached out to officials from SMC and R&B departments but nothing has been done so far. I have a patient on oxygen support at home. It is horrible to commute when we have to take her for checkups to hospital. The road is full of potholes and authorities are not paying heed to the issue,” said Hilal Ahmed, a local.
The residents said that the area has a footfall of students as a school is located in the area. “Students face tough time to travel to their school due to dilapidated road,” locals said.
They said the vehicle owners of the area have to make continuous repairs to their vehicles due to damage caused by potholes.
“We have to spend hefty money on maintenance of our vehicles due to bad roads,” they said.
The locals said that during rainfall, the whole area turns into a cesspool and they face issues in navigating from one place to another.
An official while acknowledging the problem said that they will conduct macadamisation of the road. “Due to some issues, the work did not start. He said that tenders were also floated last year but the work did not happen.
There were two projects which were allotted to a contractor. One project at Dalgate was completed while this project is yet to start. We have sent the file for approval and work will start soon,” said the official.
SMC commissioner Athar Aamir Khan said that he will look into the issue and address it accordingly. “I will review the details about the road and do needful,” Khan said.