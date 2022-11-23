Dilapidated roads, defunct drainage system deface Batamaloo Vegetable Mandi

Also known as Iqbal Sabzi Mandi, the roads in the market are dotted with potholes.

“In absence of drainage facility, there is massive waterlogging. We are unable to move around let alone carry out our routine business. We have to wear long boots after every downpour. Such is the condition of roads. The roads are full of pothole and no one is paying attention to it. For over a year authorities are saying that they will address these issues but nothing has been done so far,” Chairman Kashmir Vegetable Dealers Association, Ghulam Nabi Dar told Greater Kashmir.