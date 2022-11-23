Dilapidated roads, defunct drainage system deface Batamaloo Vegetable Mandi

Srinagar, Nov 23: Lack of basic facilities including roads and drainage facility at Batamaloo Vegetable Mandi is taking toll on traders there.
Also known as Iqbal Sabzi Mandi, the roads in the market are dotted with potholes.
“In absence of drainage facility, there is massive waterlogging. We are unable to move around let alone carry out our routine business. We have to wear long boots after every downpour. Such is the condition of roads. The roads are full of pothole and no one is paying attention to it. For over a year authorities are saying that they will address these issues but nothing has been done so far,” Chairman Kashmir Vegetable Dealers Association, Ghulam Nabi Dar told Greater Kashmir.
“Hundreds of families are dependent on the vegetable market but government is not paying no attention to it,” Dar rued.
Traders said that hundreds of people like transporters and other helpers are associated with the market and are earning livelihood from it. “Bad condition of the market is affecting business and livelihood of the stakeholders,” they said.
“We have played major role in development of the market since 1990s. But as the authorities are not paying heed to it, the whole market is in pathetic condition with no basic facility. We are paying rent regularly and authorities are not taking any step to develop it,” said Mehraj ud Din, general secretary of the association.
“We work from dawn to dusk and provide essential food supplies to thousands of houses, but still no one is taking care of our issues. As government is saying that they are committed to develop Smart Srinagar, but an important market like this is not being developed,” he added.
The traders appealed SMC officials to look into the issue and address it without further delay.