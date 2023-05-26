Dilapidated roads give tough time to commuters in Downtown

The commuters said that the issue is hampering vehicular movement and causing traffic gridlocks in the area. They said dilapidated roads are also affecting their vehicles as they have to commute via uneven and bumpy roads, which are yet to be macadamised.

“These uneven roads with huge potholes are a major cause of traffic jams in Downtown. Smooth flow of traffic will only be possible when these roads are fixed. This issue has added to various problems and is also resulting in damage to our vehicles. There are many roads that are uneven after construction and rugged also. Due to huge dust, we have to take our vehicles for wash more frequently, which is adding to our expenses,” said Adil Rafiq, a commuter CEO, Srinagar Smart City Limited, Athar Aamir Khan, told Greater Kashmir that since they have completed many projects in the city centre areas, their focus will be now shifted towards Downtown.