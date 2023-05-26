Dilapidated roads give tough time to commuters in Downtown

Srinagar, May 26: Commuters have expressed resentment against dilapidated condition of roads in Downtown saying this leads to traffic jams.
They said after completion of drainage and other projects, many roads in Downtown and its adjacent areas have been left in dilapidated condition.
Greater Kashmir received complaints from Downtown areas including Khanyar, Bohri Kadal, Munwarabad, Khayam, Nowpora, Gojwara, Nowhatta, Maharaj Bazar, Baba Demb, and adjacent areas about the bad condition of roads.
The commuters traveling through these areas said it is taking a toll on them. They said unless macadamisation is done on a priority basis, they will continue to suffer.
“Bad roads have become a serious issue for commuters and pedestrians. The locals of the areas also suffer as travel has become inconvenient. In addition to that, dusty roads in summer and cesspools in rains have made life miserable for commuters who travel in these areas. In the past few months, various projects were taken up like drainage projects, but after laying of pipes, the roads are left in a dilapidated state,” said Tariq Ahmad, a local from Babadem area.
The commuters said that the issue is hampering vehicular movement and causing traffic gridlocks in the area. They said dilapidated roads are also affecting their vehicles as they have to commute via uneven and bumpy roads, which are yet to be macadamised.
“These uneven roads with huge potholes are a major cause of traffic jams in Downtown. Smooth flow of traffic will only be possible when these roads are fixed. This issue has added to various problems and is also resulting in damage to our vehicles. There are many roads that are uneven after construction and rugged also. Due to huge dust, we have to take our vehicles for wash more frequently, which is adding to our expenses,” said Adil Rafiq, a commuter CEO, Srinagar Smart City Limited, Athar Aamir Khan, told Greater Kashmir that since they have completed many projects in the city centre areas, their focus will be now shifted towards Downtown.
“I am also visiting these areas, and tenders have been floated related to various projects, including road repairs. These projects will be completed in a speedy manner, and problems in Shahr-e-Khaas will be addressed. We have various heritage projects and underground projects in the pipeline, which will be carried out to facelift downtown Srinagar,” Khan said.