Dilapidated roads irk commuters in Srinagar

Some important link roads are dotted with potholes hampering smooth vehicular movement.

Padshahibagh-Rambagh road, Sumberbug interior road, vital link roads of Batamaloo, are in bad condition.

Potholes dotting the Padshahibagh-Rambagh force vehicles to ply at snail's pace. The road connects scores of localities with city centre and tertiary care hospitals. Mushtaq Ahmad of Padshahibagh said the bad condition of road has become a nuisance.

“Recently, authorities asked us to wait for repairing of road as some department was scheduled to construct a drainage system on roadside. But the fact remains that it has been long now that this road remained unattended,” he said.

"Due to potholes, accidents frequently occur on the road," he said. He added that the vital road turn into a cesspool after rains.

“This route is also used by ambulances ferrying patients from south Kashmir to tertiary care hospitals in Srinagar,” he said.

Locals of Hamdania Colony Bemina, Sir Syed Enclave Lal Nagar Chanapora said that interior roads in the area are in bad condition.

“The road is currently emanating dust which enters into residential houses and also makes it difficult to breathe especially for those who are commuting on foot and riding two-wheelers,” locals complained.

Residents of interior areas of Batamaloo said that vital link road connecting city areas with bypass road was partially repaired, giving tough time as authorities have failed to carry out necessary repair the left-out of the roads.

"It seems authorities have forgotten this road and left the people to suffer," they said.

"The bad condition of roads not only gives the commuters a tough time but it also consumes a lot of their time in reaching from one place to another. The passenger vehicles have suffered damages due to bad condition of the roads," they said.

Some potholes also dot Qamarwari road. “These can cause road accidents. Authorities must repair them without any further delay,” they said.

The people of Srinagar appeal concerned authorities to take necessary measures including macadamization at the earliest to avoid any road accident or injury to any pedestrians.

Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Athar Aamir said that work on several interior roads has already been completed. “Fresh 90 tenders have been floated for repairing and macadamization of left-out interior roads,” he said.

“All dilapidated interior roads will be repaired shortly,” he said while replying to a query.