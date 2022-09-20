Dilapidated roads irk Lal Bazar inhabitants

Srinagar, Sep 20: Residents of Lanker Lane at Lal Bazar locality here have expressed resentment against failure of authorities to repair dilapidated road in the area.
A delegation from the area said that said the roads in the area have not been repaired or macadamised from last over a decade. “Ironically only our area has been neglected on developmental front while roads in adjoining areas have been macadamised,” they said.
The locals said Lanker Lane route is important as it connects whole Umer Colony 'B' to the main road. “The roads are dotted with potholes. The problem was compounded as the drainage system constructed by the NBCC department worsened the condition of roads,” they said.
“Due to dilapidated roads, commuters face tough time to drive through the area. As the winter season is ahead, the problems are only going to become worse. We had approached concerned authorities including R&B department and SMC several times but to no avail. We once again appeal to the concerned authorities to look into the matter and macadamise the roads as soon as possible so that residents heave a sigh of relief,” they added.