Dilapidated roads take toll on commuters in Srinagar

“We have been moving from pillar to post in seeking the repair of the road, but no action has been taken so far. Dust emanating from the dilapidated road is taking a toll on the health of most of the locals who are suffering from chest infections. We have been going to officials and apprising them about our issue but so far nothing on the ground is being done,” said a local from Batamaloo.

An official of Roads and Buildings department said this year many new road projects are being taken up. He said that the roads that come under R&B jurisdiction will be repaired across Srinagar.