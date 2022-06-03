Dilapidated roads take toll on commuters in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 3: Failure of authorities to undertake repairs of dilapidated roads is taking heavy toll on commuters in the summer capital.
Commuters said that bad condition of roads has resulted in many problems including increase in travel time, water-logging and traffic jams.
One of the major routes—JehangirChowk to Rambagh (JCRB) flyover is dotted with potholes hampering vehicular movement. Dilapidated stretch on the flyover near Iqra Masjid has resulted is many accidents and poses risk to commuters. A large portion of road near Sanat Nagar crossing has caved in posing risk of accidents.
“It is ironical that authorities are sitting on repairs of dilapidated roads. This was the appropriate time to undertake macamadisation, but authorities have turned deaf ears to plight of commuters,” said Abdul Hamid a commuter.
At Khanyar crossing, major portion of road is dilapidated. The entire road stretch from Khonakhan crossing to Badyari crossing is dotted with potholes. Narrow iron bridge on the spot also results in traffic jams. “But the concerned authorities are least bothered,” said Ghulam Ahmad, a commuter.
Residents of Firdous Colony Eidgah said that the dilapidated road in their colony is taking a toll on them. They said that the roads in their area are being neglected for a long time now.
Similarly, the residents from Gasoo in Hazratbal outskirts and Umer colony Lalbazar said that their roads and link roads are in bad condition. The residents of DairwaniBatamaloo have also expressed resentment against the dilapidated road in the area.
“We have been moving from pillar to post in seeking the repair of the road, but no action has been taken so far. Dust emanating from the dilapidated road is taking a toll on the health of most of the locals who are suffering from chest infections. We have been going to officials and apprising them about our issue but so far nothing on the ground is being done,” said a local from Batamaloo.
An official of Roads and Buildings department said this year many new road projects are being taken up. He said that the roads that come under R&B jurisdiction will be repaired across Srinagar.
“We repaired around 200 Kms of roads that come under our jurisdiction last year. This year we have also floated tenders and work will start in a few weeks,” he added.