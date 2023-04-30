Dilapidated roads take toll on commuters in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 30: Failure of authorities to repair dilapidated roads in the summer capital is taking heavy toll on commuters.
Due to ongoing Smart City project and drainage construction, many roads in the city have caved in and developed potholes. People are finding it difficult to commute as the roads are full of potholes, debris and uneven surfaces.
The inhabitants living in the several areas of the city including Habba Kadal, Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowpora, Khayam and Munwarabad, and other downtown areas face difficulty to travel through these areas. Construction work going along at Munawarabad-Lal Chowk stretch and on MA Road has worsened the condition of roads.
Commuters expressed their disappointment with authorities for leaving roads in dilapidated condition after laying of drainage pipes. They said that the Smart City Project was supposed to enhance quality of life in the city, “but it has only added to our woes.’
One of the residents, Rashid Ahmad said, “authorities should have fixed the roads before starting the Smart City works. It is hard to imagine how this city can be called Smart when the roads are in such bad condition.”
Despite passage of over a month since drainage pipes were laid from Khayam to Nowpora, the busy road has been left unattended.
“The road at Nowpora is dotted with potholes resulting in traffic jams. It is a sheer example of ill-planning by authorities that this vital road has caved in at many places,” said Abdul Hamid, a commuter.
The situation has become so dire that it has also impacted the tourism industry in the city. The tourists who visit Srinagar are disappointed with the bad condition of the roads and have complained about it on various social media platforms.
Chief Engineer, R&B department, Rafiq Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that all the roads which are under the department are in a better condition. He said macadamisation of some stretches will be started soon.
“Roads with 5.5 mm width are all under SMC. However, all the main roads including fly-overs are under us. Flyovers in Nowgam and Bemina are under construction and are going to be completed soon. I am continuously monitoring the works and roads,” he said.
He said that they have repaired the roads which come under the R & B department “but only one or two stretches need filling and macadamisation.”
SMC officials admitted that due to the ongoing Smart City project, the roads are in bad condition. “These roads will be repaired soon,” they said.