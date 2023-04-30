Dilapidated roads take toll on commuters in Srinagar

Due to ongoing Smart City project and drainage construction, many roads in the city have caved in and developed potholes. People are finding it difficult to commute as the roads are full of potholes, debris and uneven surfaces.

The inhabitants living in the several areas of the city including Habba Kadal, Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowpora, Khayam and Munwarabad, and other downtown areas face difficulty to travel through these areas. Construction work going along at Munawarabad-Lal Chowk stretch and on MA Road has worsened the condition of roads.