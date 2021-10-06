Dilapidated Shalimar link road gives tough time to commuters

Residents living in the vicinity of halimar Garden said the road stretch leading to the famous Mughal Garden is dotted with potholes.

Locals say they have complained about it to the authorities several times, but the road condition keeps getting worse as they look another way.

“It has now become almost impossible to travel through this damaged road stretch as it is in extremely bad condition,” says Naveed Ahmad Bhat, a daily commuter.

Bhat who visits Shalimar from Ganderbal daily, says due to the road condition now he takes an extra detour of 5 km to reach Shalimar.

Many residents said that while riding on the road, many a time motorcycle and scooter riders fall off their vehicles and hurt themselves.

Lateef Ahmad Dar, who lives in the nearby neighbourhood, said a woman riding a scooter fell into the pothole, just yesterday, fracturing her knee.

They said even the patchwork and filling of the potholes was not done by the concerned authorities despite many requests.