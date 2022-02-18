DIPR organises devotional programme

Srinagar, Feb 18: A devotional musical programme was organised by the Cultural Unit Srinagar DIPR today.
An official statement said manqabat was performance by Ustaad Mushtaq Ahmad Saznawaz based on muqam Awzaal.
Some sufi folk songs were also performed by Ghulam Muhammad Bhat (Anzwali) accompanied by Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Khanday. Officers and officials of Joint Directorate of Information Kashmir Division were present on the occasion who acclaimed the performances of staff artists of cultural unit Srinagar.