DIPR organises plantation drive under ‘Meri Mitti Mera Desh’ campaign

Speaking on the occasion, Director Information highlighted that the ‘Vasuda Vandhan’ (Earth’s Wealth) initiative is being celebrated under AKAM to foster the sense of pride and responsibility among citizens towards environment besides creating awareness about supreme sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers for the cause of our nation. He called upon the officers to create maximum awareness among the people about ‘Meri Mitti Mera Desh’ campaign as this department has vital role in that.

The drive saw participation of all the officers and officials of the department who planted saplings around the premises of the department.