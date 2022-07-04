DIPR, SaMaPa organise grand musical tribute in memory of Pandit Bhajan Sopori

Member of Parliament, Dr. Farooq Abdullah; Director Information and Public Relations, Akshay Labroo; CEO, J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Munir ul Islam; former bureaucrat Zaffar Iqbal Manhas; noted oncologist, Dr. Samir Kaul; prominent broadcasters and musical maestros of J&K, Dr. Rafiq Massodi, Waheed Jeelani, Munir Ahmad Mir, Abdul Rashid Hafiz, Ayesh Arif, Syed Himayun Qaiser, Nisar Naseem, other famous musical and literary personalities of J&K were also present on the occasion.

During the tribute, a short film showcasing the life history, musical journey and contribution of legendary Santoor Maestro Late Pt. Bhajan Sopori was also screened.

Speaking on the occasion, an emotional Dr Farooq Abdullah highlighted the remarkable achievements and contribution of Lt. Pandit Bhajan Sopori in the Art and literary world. He remarked that the artists of Kashmir are very talented and need proper platforms to showcase their talent.