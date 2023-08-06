Srinagar
Director Information, DIPR employees condole demise
Srinagar, Aug 6: Director Information, Minga Sherpa has condoled the sad demise of Abdul Gani Sofi, father of Khalid Suhail, Senior Scale Stenographer (PA to Director Information), who passed away today evening after brief illness.
In his condolence message, Minga Sherpa expressed his deepest condolences with the bereaved official and his family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Meanwhile, the employees of Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) also condoled the sad demise of father of Khalid Suhail. The officers and employees of the department offered their deepest condolences with the bereaved family.