Director NIT Srinagar participates in de-weeding of Dal Lake

Various dignitaries have so far participated in the de-weeding process in Dal Lake in which LAWDA in collaboration with other organizations started de-weeding of Dal Lake on a massive scale.

The Director NIT Srinagar was accompanied by Executive Engineer Muhammad Ashraf Baba and officials of LAWDA. The volunteers from the home guard also participated today in the de-weeding process in Dal Lake.

Alok Kumar Principal Secretary Youth Services and Sports also participated in the de-weeding process on 5th October 2021. The visiting dignitary also visited lily extraction sites and hailed the efforts of the LAWDA in cleaning the area from lily pads. The SwachhtaPakhwada will continue till 16th October 2021.