Director Tourism Kashmir tours Dalgate, Boulevard areas

Srinagar, May 27: Director Tourism, Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob today visited Dalgate and Boulevard areas here and held detailed interactions with tourists and visitors about services provided by respective stakeholders to them.
During the tour, the Director interacted with both domestic and international tourists. The Director Tourism assured tourists of department’s commitment to continuous support and promised to implement their feedback in enhancing the overall tourism infrastructure and services.
Meanwhile, during the tour, a group of tourists raised an issue of overcharging and cheating with the Director.
Taking immediate cognizance of the matter, the Director with the team of tourist police and other officers of the department got the overcharged amounts refunded to the tourists and directed for strict action against the offending service providers.
Later, the Director also interacted with local vendors and other service providers and appreciated them for their contribution to the tourism ecosystem. He asked them to desist from any kind of malpractices while providing services to visitors and tourists as it gives bad impression to the visiting guests.