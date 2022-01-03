Disengaged NHM paramedics stage protest

rinagar, Jan 3: Scores of NHM paramedics who were engaged under the Emergency COVID Response Package (ECRP) on Monday staged a protest here, demanding continuation of their services.
They all, as per them, have been disengaged, despite the assurances from authorities that they would be adjusted.
These paramedics assembled at Press Enclave here, raised pro-justice slogans, demanding re-engagement of their services.
They said that they were recognised as “COVID Warriors” when the pandemic was on peak in J&K.
“We also got infected, stayed away from our families and had also sleepless nights for days together in serving the people,” they said.
They said that the government engaged them since 2019 to work as frontline workers in the health sector and now they were being disengaged.
“At a time when new COVID variants were creating havoc across the country and the threat of third wave is looming large in Kashmir, we were being thrown out. This is not only unfortunate for us but also the fight against COVID in Kashmir. When people were afraid of stepping out of their homes, we put our lives at risk to work, but now we are being treated indifferently,” they rued.
“Unfortunately, the government is taking help from the Education department but professionals like us are left out. This is the time when the government is passing orders to follow COVID protocols. But at the same time, we are disengaged as if there is no COVID. We want the government to look into this issue and reengage us for the good of the entire Kashmir,” the protestors said.
The protesting paramedics said that in J&K around 1600 of them worked in different hospitals. They appealed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look personally into the matter in the interest of justice.