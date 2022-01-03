Disengaged NHM paramedics stage protest

They said that the government engaged them since 2019 to work as frontline workers in the health sector and now they were being disengaged.

“At a time when new COVID variants were creating havoc across the country and the threat of third wave is looming large in Kashmir, we were being thrown out. This is not only unfortunate for us but also the fight against COVID in Kashmir. When people were afraid of stepping out of their homes, we put our lives at risk to work, but now we are being treated indifferently,” they rued.