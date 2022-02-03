Dist admin Srinagar hands over Rs 1 lakh cheque to acid attack victim's family

The girl suffered severe burn injuries in the attack on Tuesday evening. Police on Wednesday arrested three men including the main accused.

DC Srinagar along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal today visited SMHS Hospital to oversee the medical treatment to the 24-year old acid attack survivor.

During the visit, the DC and SSP as per an official handout interacted with the parents of the acid attack victim. Expressing anguish at the incident, the DC and SSP conveyed their solidarity to the victim and her family in this hour of pain.