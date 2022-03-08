District admin felicitates women achievers of Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 8: To commemorate International Women’s Day a function was organised by District Administration Srinagar under the banner of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao at Banquet Hall, here.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad, who is also Chairman BBBP & Mahila Shakti Kendra Srinagar (MSK) was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
During the function, various programmes related to women empowerment were presented, besides women achievers of Srinagar were also felicitated by the District Administration.
Addressing the gathering, the DC lauded the efforts of the women for their accomplishments in varied sectors, he praised female Covid warriors including medical staff, paramedic, education, ICDS, Social Welfare and others for playing key roles in Covid-19 mitigation efforts and vaccination process.