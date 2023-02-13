District Admin Srinagar bids warm farewell to Pandurang K Pole

Srinagar, Feb 13: District Administration Srinagar Monday organised a function here at Royal Spring Golf Course to bid warm farewell in the honour of former Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole who has been recently posted as Chief Election Officer(CEO), J&K.
Vijay Kumar Bidhuri who has assumed the charge of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir was also accorded a warm welcome on the occasion.
The Deputy Commissioners of the various Districts of the Kashmir Division, Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, besides other senior Officers of District Administration Srinagar were present in the farewell function.
While expressing their views on the occasion, all the Deputy Commissioners highlighted the contribution of Pandurang K Pole as Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and unanimously lauded his efforts in shaping Developmental initiatives taken in Kashmir valley and measures to ensure a prompt and efficient public delivery system.
They also underscored his tireless efforts and measures taken in mitigation of Covid-19 pandemic and handling the situation across Kashmir and in conduct of smooth Shri Amarnathji Yatra.
They also thanked Pandurang K Pole for bringing vibrancy in the Administration by showing keen interest in solving the public issues and guiding the District Administrations of the valley.
During the event, the Deputy Commissioners also accorded warm welcome to Vijay Kumar Biduri on being posted as Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.
On the occasion, P K Pole in his address spoke at length about the team spirit and the improved work culture in the Administration at all levels. He advised all the Officers to work with a missionary zeal, sincerity and dedication for the larger interest of the public.
P K Pole also appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Commissioners for their support and cooperation during his three years stay as Divisional Commissioner to make all developmental initiatives a success. While addressing the occasion, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said he expects complete dedication to public welfare and commitment to work from all Officers and assured them of his full support to honest work endeavours aimed at prompt work disposal and overall development in all the districts of Kashmir Division.
Earlier, the host of the event, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad in his speech highlighted the services of P K Pole as Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and enumerated the achievements under his vibrant and dynamic guidance. He also praised the devotion, dedication and professionalism shown by the Officer in his working.
The DC Srinagar also welcomed Vijay Kumar Bidhuri as Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and assured that District Administration Srinagar will not leave any stone unturned in socio-economic development of the District.