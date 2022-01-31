District Admin Srinagar conducts demolition drive in Gilsar

Authorities pressed a watermaster and motorboats into action to clear illegal constructions in and along the historical water body to restore the glory of the historic water body.

The anti-encroachment operation was launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad during which a special anti-encroachment squad headed by Tehsildar Eidgah, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Shafqat demolished several residential structures in the Gilsar Lake.