District Admin Srinagar conducts demolition drive in Gilsar

Srinagar, Jan 31: The District Administration Srinagar Monday launched a major encroachment clearance operation in Gilsar lake.
Authorities pressed a watermaster and motorboats into action to clear illegal constructions in and along the historical water body to restore the glory of the historic water body.
The anti-encroachment operation was launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad during which a special anti-encroachment squad headed by Tehsildar Eidgah, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Shafqat demolished several residential structures in the Gilsar Lake.
Pertinent to mention that in the last few months, the District Administration Srinagar has conducted a series of such anti encroachment/demolition drives for restoration of the water bodies in the historical water circuit of Srinagar including Gilsar lake.
During today’s anti encroachment operation, the Watermaster and Motorboats were pressed into action for the first time to speed up the pace of work and rejuvenate and restore the historic water body.
Speaking with regard to the encroachment clearance operation, the Deputy Commissioner stated that such anti encroachment drives will continue with more vigour in the future so that pristine glory of the historical water channel is restored fully in the larger public interest.
The Deputy Commissioner said the transformation has been made possible by collaborative efforts of the local community and the District Administration and we are able to see that the lake has been restored to a large extent.
Meanwhile, during the encroachment clearance operation, the inhabitants of the surrounding areas appreciated the efforts of the District Administration Srinagar undertaken for cleaning the lake, which was covered with weeds, animal waste, plastics and sewage a few months ago while many of its sides had been encroached upon. They said the lake started to show visible improvement as the District Administration has made all out efforts to restore it.