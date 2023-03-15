District Admin Srinagar intensifies market checking across City

A special team of officers headed by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety, Yameen Ul Nabi, Designated Officer under FSSA Srinagar conducted rigorous market checking of various food business units including restaurants, fast food outlets, tea stalls and ethnic street food makers.

During the intensive market checking a fine of Rs 65000 was imposed on 34 Food Business Units operating in various areas of Srinagar for insanitary conditions and violation of Food Safety Regulations 2011.