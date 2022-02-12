District Admin Srinagar provides assistance to Elahibagh, Bachi-Darwaza fire victims

Srinagar, Feb 12: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, the District Administration today provided an immediate ex-gratia relief/assistance to the fire victims of City Colony Elahibagh and Mam Khan Bachi-Darwaza areas of Srinagar.
At City Colony, Ellahibagh two residential houses comprising five families were damaged in a fire incident on Friday evening. While one more house was gutted in a fire incident at Mam khan, Bachi Darwaza.
The District Administration today provided essential assistance in the form of 35 blankets, 18 mattresses, 18 bed sheets and 06 kitchen sets, besides Rs 30000 to all six affected families out of Red Cross as an interim relief.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner has also sanctioned Rs 3 lakh under SDRF (@ Rs 1.0 lakh per family) in favour of all three houses damaged in separate fire incidents.