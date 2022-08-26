District Admin Srinagar takes measures to improve socio-economic conditions of artisans

Srinagar, Aug 26: With an aim to boost and revive the centuries-old handmade arts and crafts of Srinagar, District Administration is working hard to improve the socio-economic conditions of the Artisans of the District.
In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad has stressed the all line Departments to take concrete measures through District Skill Plan by way of providing global market linkages to the Artisans of Srinagar City to help and grow the business of the craftsmen as well as the buyers can directly buy from the artisans with a guarantee of authenticity.
In order to make such efforts of the District Administration a success, the District Handicraft Office, Srinagar has taken several initiatives to promote and revive centuries old heritage and traditional crafts of Kashmir at national and global level markets to benefit local Artists.
The Department of Handicrafts has also launched craft safari through which visitors/ tourists directly visit artisans of different crafts like paper mache, woodcarving, pottery, silverware, copperware, namdhaKari, pashmina and silk carpets.
Pertinent to mention that recently a group of visitors from Delhi visited many places (Unit holders of including Pashmina weaving, Sozni, Crewel, Chainstitch, Woodcarving etc) in Shahr-e-Khaas of Srinagar City including Safakadal area as a part of craft safari special edition for shopping purposes.
It is also worth to mention that the Craft Safari is to promote Culture, Art and Craft of Srinagar, as Srinagar City was included recently in the list of Craft Cities by UNESCO the UNESCO has listed Srinagar among the creative cities of the world.