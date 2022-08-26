District Admin Srinagar takes measures to improve socio-economic conditions of artisans

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad has stressed the all line Departments to take concrete measures through District Skill Plan by way of providing global market linkages to the Artisans of Srinagar City to help and grow the business of the craftsmen as well as the buyers can directly buy from the artisans with a guarantee of authenticity.

In order to make such efforts of the District Administration a success, the District Handicraft Office, Srinagar has taken several initiatives to promote and revive centuries old heritage and traditional crafts of Kashmir at national and global level markets to benefit local Artists.