District Administration Srinagar commemorates International Women’s Day

Srinagar, Mar 8: To commemorate the International Women’s Day, a function was organised by District Administration Srinagar here at SP College under the theme ‘Embrace Equity’.
The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad attended the function as Guest of Honour.
During the function various mesmerising programmes related to women empowerment were presented, besides women achievers of Srinagar were also felicitated by the District Administration.
In his presidential address, Divisional Commissioner, highlighted the achievements of women in diverse fields of life. He also referred to various schemes of the Government launched for the welfare of women, especially those from underprivileged sections of the society. The Div Com complimented the District Administration Srinagar, S.P College and Social Welfare Department for collaborating to celebrate the International Women’s Day.
The Div Com called one and all to contribute in women empowerment for overall prosperity of the society.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, congratulated female faculty members and other female Staff members working in S.P College for being part of the change in J&K’s Higher Education Scenario.
The DC said even decades have passed since Lal Ded and Habab Khatoon were born in Kashmir, people of the valley have always given due respect to female folk. He expressed his happiness over learning that 40 percent of faculty members of SP College are Women folk.
With regard to some unfortunate incidents which happened in the recent past in Srinagar, the DC lauded the courage of female students who took to social media to raise their voice. He also urged all stakeholders, particularly parents, to lay stress on inculcating moral values among their children so that such shocking incidents do not happen in future.
Principal S P College Prof (Dr) Khursheed Ahamd Khan highlighted the achievement of the College. Dr Shabana Aslam, Assistant Professor Botany, S. P. College, moderated the programme and introduced the theme of the International Women’s Day.
Later, during a felicitation ceremony women achievers were felicitated for their outstanding contributions in different walks of life. These included Nusrat Yousuf (Health), Dr Masooma Rizvi (Health), Noor-ul-Haya (Sports), Sadia Tariq (Sports), Tabassum Zargar (outreach programmes), Nighat Nazir (outreach programmes), Shahala Ali Sheikh (entrepreneurship), Tawheeda Akhter (entrepreneurship), Mehvish Fayaz (Education Achiever), Dr Tabassum Ismail, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, (for outstanding performance as a teacher and researcher), Tammana Majeed (5th semester student of AAAMC, Bemina), Nasika (5th semester student from Govt College for Women, M A Road), Suman Lone (5th semester student from A S College), Adeeba Rouf, (NSS Volunteer from S.P. College, Srinagar), Sehar Nazir (for her courage to brave all odds and continue her studies even after being a victim of acid attack) and Renu Akhter, (Specially abled person).
Besides, District Programme Officer, ICDS, Zeenat Ara and District Mission Coordinator, DHEW, Ruqaya Ashraf were also felicitated for exemplary services and best performance in the District.