District Capex Plan 2022-23 | DC Srinagar reviews sector wise progress of works

Srinagar, Dec 16: In order to take first hand appraisal about physical and financial status of the works taken up under District Capex Plan 2022-23 in the District, a meeting of all Sectoral/ District Officers was today held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex, here.
At the outset, the DC took a detailed review of funds released and expenditure incurred under R&B, PHE, Education, Health, RDD, NRLM, ICDS and other sectors, besides progress of works taken up under DDC, BDC and PRI grants were also discussed in threadbare.
The DC after taking sector wise review of all works directed the officers to ensure 100 percent expenditure in the set time line by accelerating the pace of the works scheduled for completion during the current year. The DC stressed on achieving 70 percent physical/ financial target of total allocated funds/ works taken up for current fiscal by December 31.
He directed the officers to work in coordinated manner with line Departments to achieve development goals well in time keeping in view the limited working season. The DC asked all the line departments to ensure timely submission of works bills to concerned Treasuries. On the occasion, the DC was apprised that under District Capex, total 682 works were taken up out of which nearly 400 works have been completed while rest of works are going on. It was informed that against the approved budget and expenditure of 48% percent has been made for the year 2022-23.
The meeting was further informed that under NRLM, 100 percent, ICDS/Mid-day meals over 98% and JJM, 95%, target has been achieved in the District so far.
While reviewing the Health sector, the DC asked the CMO Srinagar to expedite the process of face lifting and infrastructure upgradation of Health Centres in Srinagar including PHC, Zeewan, PHC Mujgund. He also asked him to take up works for making the ground floor of the new building of PHC S R Gunj operational so that the present makeshift health centre is shifted to that new building.
The DC also asked the PWD Engineers to evolve a mechanism to avoid resurfacing of roads during macadamisation.
The meeting also reviewed the progress of works achieved under the Area Development Plan. Besides, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, the meeting was attended by all District/Sectoral Officers, Engineers and other concerned.