District Capex Plan 2022-23 | DC Srinagar reviews sector wise progress of works

At the outset, the DC took a detailed review of funds released and expenditure incurred under R&B, PHE, Education, Health, RDD, NRLM, ICDS and other sectors, besides progress of works taken up under DDC, BDC and PRI grants were also discussed in threadbare.

The DC after taking sector wise review of all works directed the officers to ensure 100 percent expenditure in the set time line by accelerating the pace of the works scheduled for completion during the current year. The DC stressed on achieving 70 percent physical/ financial target of total allocated funds/ works taken up for current fiscal by December 31.