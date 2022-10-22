District Level Review Committee held in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 22: A meeting of District Level Review Committee (DLRC) was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad, here to review the overall performance of the Banks and other Financial Institutions under 2nd quarter of Annual District Credit Plan of Srinagar District for financial year 2022-23.

At the outset, the DC was informed that at the end of 2nd quarter (September, 2022) under review total Deposits of the District Srinagar stood at Rs 32307.56 crore and Advance at Rs 21645.19 Crore constitute 67 percent CD Ratio. Besides Banks have disbursed Rs. 3147.47 crore among 70111 beneficiaries under Annual Credit Plan for financial year 2022-2023, which includes Rs 835.51 Crore under priority sector and Rs 2311.95 Crore in non-priority sector.