District Level Review Committee held in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 22: A meeting of District Level Review Committee (DLRC) was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad, here to review the overall performance of the Banks and other Financial Institutions under 2nd quarter of Annual District Credit Plan of Srinagar District for financial year 2022-23.
At the outset, the DC was informed that at the end of 2nd quarter (September, 2022) under review total Deposits of the District Srinagar stood at Rs 32307.56 crore and Advance at Rs 21645.19 Crore constitute 67 percent CD Ratio. Besides Banks have disbursed Rs. 3147.47 crore among 70111 beneficiaries under Annual Credit Plan for financial year 2022-2023, which includes Rs 835.51 Crore under priority sector and Rs 2311.95 Crore in non-priority sector.
The DC was further apprised that under Prime Ministers Mudra Scheme Banks operating in the Srinagar have disbursed Rs. 240.45 crore among 7481 beneficiaries of the District. While, under PMEG Programme, total 813 cases were sanctioned and an amount of Rs 44.82 crore were disbursed among beneficiaries.
Similarly, giving overview of credit disbursement through different schemes, the Lead District Bank Manager, Abdul Majeed apprised the chair that under Pradhan Mantri SVANIDHI schemes Rs 6.20 crore were disbursed among 5506 registered street vendors in the District under which Urban Street Vendors are eligible to avail a loan of Rs 10000 with tenure of one year with interest subsidy of 7 percent for handholding of youth.
With regard to implementation of Nation Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), a total 162 cases were sanctioned with disbursement of Rs. 3.08 crore among the beneficiaries in the District. Under the MUMKIN scheme, a total 198 cases have been sanctioned so far involving an amount of Rs 12.99 crore.
The chair was also informed that as many as 97762 beneficiaries have been enrolled under different Social Security Schemes. Under Atal Pension Yojna 6409 beneficiaries have been registered, similarly under PM Joyti Jewan Bhima Yojana 24854 beneficiaries and 66000 beneficiaries were enrolled under PM Suraksha Bhima Yojna in Srinagar District. It was also given out that over 70 Financial Literacy Camps were organized by FLC Centre Srinagar including 20 Digital Literacy Camps.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC called upon all the line departments and Banks operating in the district to work in unison with added vigour and zeal to achieve targets in a time bound manner. He also advised the representatives of financial institutions and sponsoring agencies to come forward and help the unemployed youth of the capital for eradicating poverty, unemployment and reaching out to the target population.
The DC also asked Banks and all line departments to encourage novice entrepreneurs under economic activities to inspire them for setting up viable income generating units in the district.
Taking serious note about the complaints regarding fabricated/ fraud cases submitted for bank loans and availing financial assistance in the form of subsidy, the DC constituted a verification Committee to expose fake beneficiaries and unauthorised vendors to ensure only genuine beneficiaries are entitled for loans and subsidies.
The DC asked the Committee to submit verification report within one month so that FIRs be lodged against fake Beneficiaries and Vendors providing fictitious invoices to fraudulent persons trying to avail loan under different Government schemes.
The DC further asked the all line departments and financial institutions to undertake proper screening and monitoring of the cases to ensure benefit of all employment generation schemes/flagship programmes reaches to the rightful beneficiaries.