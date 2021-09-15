Div Com chairs 253rd High level committee meeting

During the meeting, several concerned parties also presented their opinion regarding the settlement of their respective compensation and relocation issues.

The Div Com directed the concerned officers to demolish the illegal structures constructed on encroached land at different locations.

The meeting also discussed rehabilitation of families residing on the banks of River Jhelum at several places besides the rehabilitation of Dal dwellers and GIS tagging of structures in the lake to monitor any further encroachment.

The Div Com also directed concerned officers to constitute a joint team to conduct ground verification of Chounth Kul inhabitants and submit the report at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner SMC, VC LAWDA, VC SDA, Chief Town Planner, ADC Srinagar, SE Circular Road; SE UEED, Collector R&B and other officers.