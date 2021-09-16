Div Com chairs SSCL meeting for development of Srinagar Riverfront Phase-I

At the outset, Planning officers of Srinagar Smart City Limited gave a detailed presentation on the Srinagar Riverfront Development Phase-I from Zero Bridge to Amira Kadal during which the officers showed pictures from the past and gave detailed proposals for upgradation of Riverfront road.

The officers highlighted the issues on the site regarding encroachment, deteriorated conditions of Ghats, fencing around green areas which are acting as barriers for users, dilapidated conditions of heritage buildings, additional railings create segregation and drainage issues, lack of provision of Universal accessibility at embarking points to RiverFront, lack of provision of Universal accessibility to public toilets, and other issues related electric wires and poles etc.

The Smart City planning team suggested various proposals for transformation of Riverfront including the features like directional signages and interpretation boards, public toilets, lighting and illumination, landscaping, walkway and cycle path, access improvements, pop up features, children play elements, picket fencing, jetty points, Wi-Fi hubs, CCTV surveillance etc.

On the occasion, the Div Com directed concerned officers to realign the electric wires and poles to clear the visual pollution. He also directed designing of footpaths and directed revenue officers to provide the land details pertaining to the private persons or bodies and government.

He further directed officers to check whether the present and old Ghats can suffice or needs redevelopment to cater to the increased population and other activities.

He sought complete details about the heritage buildings falling in the said stretch and their rightful owners whether Government or Private.

The Div Com also directed concerned officers to conduct a survey of house boaters who wish to settle at other places and said that it will also decongest the river.

He enjoined the officers to mark Riverfront as No Hawker Zone so that the pristine glory of the developed area shall not get affected.

Furthermore, he emphasized on the officers to find out the integration of festivals including religious and food to increase the footfall and recreational activities in the area.

He directed officers to reuse the existing material during the process of developmental works. Besides, he called for exploring the plan to utilize proposed features and facilities during summer as well as winter season.

The Div Com also directed for the involvement of the public and fixation of their responsibilities, adoption of uniform designs of signages, removal of obstructions by themselves, future compliance and removal of visual pollution. He also passed directions to revenue officers to provide land details of water channels and lease details of market places or other areas which have lapsed or are about to lapse.

The meeting was attended by CEO, Smart City Limited; Chief Engineer Srinagar Smart City; SE, Irrigation and Flood Control; Revenue officers; officers of Smart city Planning team; representatives of Communication companies including Jio, Airtel and BSNL, and other stakeholders.