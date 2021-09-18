Div Com conducts site visit of Srinagar riverfront project

During the visit, he was accompanied by CEO, SSCL, Amir Athar, other senior officers of PDD, I&FC, PWD, Urban Forestry, Revenue and other concerned. Div Com instructed Chief Engineer, KPDCL to replace the old wooden electric poles and realign the wires hanging haphazardly.

He also directed the urban forestry officers to cut withered out chinar trees and replace them with the green chinar plants for the beautification of the riverfront. Besides, he directed tehsildar south to conduct the ground exercise for identification of private and government land alongside the river and share the details with SSCL.

Div Com directed concerned officers to take due care of the road and enjoined on them that there should be no width extension of proposed footpath towards the main road. Instead, he emphasized on them to increase the width of the road wherever its width is less. Also, he directed tensildar to remove the encroachment on the river bank from Abi Guzar side so the land shall be put to utility under SSC project. Meanwhile, he directed for the development of green footpaths on the half portion of paid parking lots on the river bank.