Div Com for sustainable in-situ development of Dal hamlets

Srinagar, July 6: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole called for a preparation of a plan for in-situ development of Dal Lake hamlets under sustainable development with the intervention of various departmental schemes to make them tourist attraction.
While chairing a meeting regarding developing model villages and hamlets, Div Com directed officers of various departments to propose their interventions and existing schemes for playing a role in the concept of model villages inside Dal Lake.
On the Occasion, VC LCMA presented an overview of the plan in a brief Power Point presentation.
He informed that six villages shall be developed as model villages and proposed the developing of sewerage system, dredging and deepening of channels along along periphery of hamlets, eco-development works, slop stabilization, , pathways, view decks, eco parks etc.
Meanwhile, Div Com further stressed on officers of Town planning, SMC, Animal Husbandry, Social welfare, Agriculture, Horticulture, Floriculture, PDD, PHE and others to chalk hamlets department wise intervention programme for common utilities and departmental projects.
He exhorted them to implement schemes under convergence of LCMA. He further asked for establishment of artisan training centres and innovative development of Anganwadi and Health centres in hamlets.