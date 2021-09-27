Div Com inspects developmental works at Church lane, LD hospital

Inspecting the infrastructure of entrance cum security accommodation of Church lane, Div Com directed concerned officers of Estates department to pace up work and complete the project at the earliest.

Further, he directed them to submit the complete details of the project including project cost, administrative approval, design, starting date of construction and reason of extended time taken.

The officers of Estates department informed that the project involves the cost of Rs 72.90 lakh and will be completed in the month of November.

At Lal Ded, Div Com inspected progress of work of under construction gate and additional gynecology block being executed under JTRFP project with a estimated cost of Rs. 13250 lakhs besides component of additional 200 bedded Block at Lal Ded hospital.

On the occasion, Div Com was briefed by General Manager JKPCC about the physical status of work.