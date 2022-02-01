Div Com Kashmir chairs meeting regarding utility shifting on Srinagar Semi Ring Road

Srinagar, Feb 1: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting regarding utility shifting of Power Transmission on Srinagar Semi Ring Road (SRR), here.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Budgam through VC, Chief Engineers of KPDCL, KPTCL, PWD R&B, PHE, I&FC, General Manager PGCIL Kashmir, Project Director NHAI, Srinagar, Chief Project Manager NKC Projects Private limited and Representative of Sterlite Power Srinagar.
The meeting deliberated over the responsibility of utility shifting on Srinagar Semi Ring Road. It was informed that the responsibility of utility shifting is included in the scope of tender and is to be carried out by the concerned contractor.
The meeting was informed that 23 Power Transmission Towers falling under SRR in Budgam are to be relocated while 2 Towers in Srinagar, 3 Towers in Pulwama are also to be relocated.
Moreover, utilities of Irrigation and Flood Control, PHE and PWD which needs to be shifted due to SRR were also discussed.
On the Occasion, Div Com directed concerned officers to share KMZ file of utilities with the executing agency so that the identification of spots becomes easy for the contractor to shift the utilities.
He also directed DC Budgam to initiate the process of land acquisition soon after the spots are identified for shifting Power Towers.
He also directed Project Manager NHAI that due care should be taken to maintain the course of canals, flood channels, and network of drainage systems so that flood situations do not emerge during summers in future.
He also directed him to construct bridges at various locations on roads being constructed from Qazigund to Pulwama to avoid inundation by rain water. Div Com directed him to ensure that past mistakes are not repeated which led to the flooding in 2014 and meticulously execute the project with concerned departments.