Div Com Kashmir chairs meeting regarding utility shifting on Srinagar Semi Ring Road

The meeting deliberated over the responsibility of utility shifting on Srinagar Semi Ring Road. It was informed that the responsibility of utility shifting is included in the scope of tender and is to be carried out by the concerned contractor.

The meeting was informed that 23 Power Transmission Towers falling under SRR in Budgam are to be relocated while 2 Towers in Srinagar, 3 Towers in Pulwama are also to be relocated.