Div Com Kashmir, Convener EPG participate in Dal deweeding drive

Environmental Policy Group (EPG) led by its Convener, FaizBakhshi today were the visitors of Dal Lake. He was accompanied by his team members Ab Majid Bhat, PeerzadaFayaz, MuzamilBakshi and Tawseef Bhat. The team participated in the deweeding process.

The team visited areas where lily extraction is being done on a large scale in Lokut Dal and Bod Dal. The team expressed satisfaction on the lily extraction works and hoped that in future LDA will take forward its mission of cleaning of Dal Lake.