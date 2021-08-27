Div Com Kashmir inspects progress on STPs in Srinagar

The Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Assad, GM NBCC, SE UEED Srinagar Circle and other concerned officers.

During the tour, Pole inspected the proposed Inter Mediate Pumping Station (IPS), Zero Bridge Rajbagh, IPS VicharnagNowshehra, STP Noorbagh, IPS Saidpora, Alijan Road and Outfall Pumping Station Noorbagh.

He also inspected STP related works in Alamgari Bazar and other localities of Old City.

While taking stock of progress of works, Div Com stressed on speedy completion of all projects and instructed concerned authorities to ensure timely resolution of issues including land transfers, land acquisition for pipe laying, electricity and other facilities impeding the work process.

He emphasized that pace of work is expedited on all STP related projects in Srinagar for arrest of sewerage in all city areas.

The Div Com was apprised that work on STP Noorbagh, IPS and outfall stations was going on in full swing, which is to be made functional by end of the current year.

During the tour, Div Com met locals at Noorbagh, who apprised him of various issues including construction of drainage and roads in the area.

He gave them a hearing and assured that all their genuine demands shall be looked into on priority.